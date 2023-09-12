Ravens sign Daryl Worley to 53-man roster, Duron Harmon to practice squad

The Ravens have made a couple of moves involving veteran defensive backs in the wake of safety Marcus Williams' pectoral injury.

The team announced that they have signed Daryl Worley to the active roster and safety Duron Harmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. Worley takes the roster spot of running back J.K. Dobbins, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles against the Texans.

Worley played three defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in that game after being elevated from the practice squad. Worley also played in eight games for the Ravens last year and saw time at both cornerback and safety.

Harmon played seven seasons for the Patriots to start his career and has played for the Lions, Falcons, and Raiders over the last three seasons. He was a starter in each spot and could see time in Baltimore's secondary if Williams winds up having surgery that keeps him out of action for an extended period of time.