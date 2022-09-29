Ravens re-sign CB Daryl Worley to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their secondary struggle so far during the 2022 season, allowing 7.2 net yards per attempt. That number ranks 30th in the entire NFL, which isn’t where the team envisioned they’d be through three weeks.

The team has dealt with a few injuries in their cornerback room in 2021, and had to call up cornerback Daryl Worley from their practice squad to their active roster. They ended up cutting the veteran earlier in the week, but re-signed him to their practice squad on Wednesday, bringing him back to the team.

