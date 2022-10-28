Ravens send Tom Brady, Buccaneers to third straight defeat

Tom Brady’s streak of not losing three games in a row ended Thursday as the Baltimore Ravens downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, at Raymond James Stadium.

The skein had gone 302 games without a three-game slide. The previous three-game losing streak happened in 2002 when he was a Patriot and was part of a four-game slide.

Those Patriots lost to the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers, had a bye, and then were defeated by the Denver Broncos.

The opposing quarterbacks in those games were Drew Brees, Jay Fiedler, Brett Favre, and Brian Griese.

Brady did manage to throw a touchdown pass in the final minute of the game. He connected with veteran wideout Julio Jones.

A 2-point conversion failed and the Bucs were down by 5 points.

The Bucs are 3-5 now, which is a winning percentage of .375.

New York Jets fans will surely remind everyone that current Bucs coach Todd Bowles had the same winning percentage in his four seasons as coach of Gang Green (24-40 = .375)

Lamar Jackson was magical in the second half. He threw 8 passes and completed them all, including a TD toss to Isaiah Likely.

Lamar Jackson completed all 8 of his passes in the second half to lead the Ravens to a comeback win. Jackson completed +27.8% of his passes over expected in the second half, his highest CPOE in a half since Week 12, 2019.

