Ravens select edge rusher Adisa Isaac with 93rd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Adisa Isaac made a list of Day 2 prospects for Baltimore to watch, and in Round 3, Eric DeCosta landed Chop Robinson’s running mate at Penn State.

Baltimore landed a talented but raw pass rusher with the 93rd overall pick.

Last season, Isaac led Penn State with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Isaac is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound outside linebacker who plays violently and has great speed off the edge.

