Ravens rolling after Lamar Jackson TD pass to Zay Flowers

The Ravens are rolling in London.

After a field goal-filled start to the game, Baltimore finally got in the end zone in the second quarter when Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers, who made a nifty move into the end zone to give the Ravens a 15-3 lead.

Jackson also hit Flowers for a two-point conversion, but Odell Beckham was flagged for offensive pass interference on the play, and after the penalty the Ravens decided to kick the extra point, which was blocked.

The Titans haven't been able to get much going offensively. Ryan Tannehill has just 41 yards passing and Derrick Henry just 13 yards rushing with 3:28 to go before halftime.