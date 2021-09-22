Ravens release first injury report ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2021 season. It was a thrilling victory for Baltimore, as they saw their offensive and defensive units step up when it mattered, as both came up with big plays to secure the big win.

Despite coming off of an emotional victory, the Ravens have pivoted quickly to their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Many expect Baltimore to come out with an easy win, but the Ravens can’t underestimate Detroit or else they could fall into a trap.

Baltimore released their first injury report ahead of Week 3, and the list has many key contributors on it.

There will be more known about the status of the players who appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as the week goes on, but for now there are a few players to watch closely. Elliot, Williams and Young all left the Ravens’ Week 2 win early with injuries, so hopefully each player will be able to recover fully by Sunday afternoon. Stanley missed Week 2 as he continues to recover from his ankle injury so his practice participation should tell a lot about whether he will play in Week 3.

Wolfe and Smith have missed the first two games of the 2021 season, and it seems like Smith is closer to a return than Wolfe. However, either player being available for Week 3 would be a big boost to Baltimore’s defense.