Ravens RB Derrick Henry focused on holding up the Lombardi Trophy
Derrick Henry has logged close to 10,000 career rushing yards and is a multiple-time All-Pro, but he lacks what every NFL player covets.
A Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl ring.
During the third day of Baltimore’s off-season workout program, Henry was asked why he chose the Ravens and his ultimate goal of winning a title.
A four-time Pro Bowl running back and future Hall of Famer, Henry gives Baltimore a home run threat at the running back position and a player who can take immediate pressure off quarterback Lamar Jackson.