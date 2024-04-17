Ravens RB Derrick Henry focused on holding up the Lombardi Trophy

Derrick Henry has logged close to 10,000 career rushing yards and is a multiple-time All-Pro, but he lacks what every NFL player covets.

A Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl ring.

During the third day of Baltimore’s off-season workout program, Henry was asked why he chose the Ravens and his ultimate goal of winning a title.

"Really want to hold that trophy up at the end of the year. It starts right now, putting the work in." @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/UZTnURRwr4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2024

A four-time Pro Bowl running back and future Hall of Famer, Henry gives Baltimore a home run threat at the running back position and a player who can take immediate pressure off quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire