Ravens open up roster spot by waiving OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon on Thursday, the team announced.

It opened up a spot on the 53-player roster, with tight end Mark Andrews appearing ready to return Sunday. It also is a sign that core special teamer Del'Shawn Phillips is ready to return from a shoulder injury. Phillips has had limited practices this week.

Moon signed to the active roster on Dec. 30 when the Ravens placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve. He has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad all season.

He played three defensive snaps and 16 on special teams in last week's divisional round victory over the Texans.

For the season, Moon has played eight games with one start. He has 12 tackles and two forced fumbles.