Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh has high praise for Jadeveon Clowney after first practice

A look at Jadeveon Clowney’s first practice with the Ravens pic.twitter.com/RZsFYBBuO6 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 19, 2023

Jadeveon Clowney finished his first practice with the Ravens on Saturday, and head coach John Harbaugh was impressed with the No. 1 pick’s football intelligence.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald can only hope Clowney can rekindle the magic from 2021 when he logged nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures while rushing opposite Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Clowney spent time catching passes, and doing pass rush drills early and looks comfortable with this physical, dynamic Ravens defense.

