Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals if he can see his brother Jim Harbaugh returning to NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have been the home of head coach John Harbaugh ever since the 2008 season. Ever since then, Harbaugh has found plenty of success, including winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers and his brother, Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and was asked about if he can see his brother making a return to the NFL after having so much success as the head coach at the University of Michigan. Harbaugh said that he thinks his brother will stay in college before mentioning that”maybe God’s got other plans”.

“I don’t know. I feel like, again, you talk about providence too, and it’s good work; I think he’s really good about that. He talked about, ‘Make no oath for the future.’ I think he’s honest about that. That’s probably the difference with him and all these other guys who act like they’re not open about opportunities that come along. Jim [Harbaugh] is open about it. I think his players respect that; his coaches respect that. And he’s just an open book, man. He’s a fun guy to be around. I saw some of the Michigan guys here, [and] they just laugh about how fun it is to play there and what a good guy he is. So, I think he’s at Michigan for life, probably, but then again, maybe God’s got other plans. So, we’ll see.”

