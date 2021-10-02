Ravens elevate three practice squad players to active roster for Week 4 game vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2021 season. Due to the many injuries that the team has gone through over the course of the year Baltimore has had many different contributors step up during the season, including multiple practice squad elevations.

On Saturday, the Ravens announced that they elevated three players from their practice squad to their active roster in running back Le’Veon Bell, offensive tackle Andre Smith, and defensive back Kevon Seymour. All three players will provide depth and could also potentially contribute in a very big way on Sunday.

We have activated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith from the practice squad. We have placed DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve.https://t.co/MOUKNTKtqL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2021

Bell will seemingly get his first action of the year on Sunday in Denver after signing with Baltimore in early September. Smith will serve as offensive tackle depth with Ronnie Stanley ruled out of the contest, and Seymour could get a decent amount of playing time due to the Ravens’ secondary being stretched so thin with cornerback Anthony Averett and safety DeShon Elliot potentially unavailable for Week 4.