Ravens elevate LB Josh Ross from practice squad

The Ravens announced one addition to their lineup for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

Linebacker Josh Ross has been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Ross will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Ross has not appeared in any games for the Ravens this season, but he did play in two games for them in 2022. He had two tackles on 36 special teams snaps in those contests.

The Ravens will not have linebacker Trenton Simpson on Thursday night due to a concussion. Ross' elevation will help provide the team with depth in Simpson's absence.