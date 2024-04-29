Ravens DC Zach Orr ecstatic to add CB Nate Wiggins to defense

“Obviously, you can see the smile on our faces. This is a great day to be a Raven. Last night, we drafted Nate Wiggins, who we obviously believe is the best corner in the draft – not only one of the best corners, but one of the best defensive players overall. Early in the process – you can ask Nate – when he came on his [Top] 30 visit, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if you’re going to be here at [No.] 30, but if you are, I’m going to make sure that I fight on the table for you.’ Obviously, we were able to get him. Eric [DeCosta] and the personnel staff did a great job, and we were able to get him. Just speaking about Nate – he’s tall; he’s fast; he’s athletic. [He] plays hard, plays physical, plays like a Raven. But, what stood out to me the most is [that] in the big-time games, at the big-time moments – talking about third down, fourth down, two-minute, end of game, end of half – whenever the ball came his way, he made the play. So, we’re excited to bring him in [and be a] part of our organization, a part of our defense. [We] expect great things out of him. I know he’s hungry. He plays with a little edge, which we like. Like I said, [I] can’t thank everybody enough for coming, and congratulations to Nate. We’re happy you’re here.”