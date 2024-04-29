Ravens DC Zach Orr ecstatic to add CB Nate Wiggins to defense
The Baltimore Ravens have a history of drafting quality defensive talent in the first round of the NFL draft. While not every pick panned out, the team has had more hits than misses, and hope that Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins can be their next defensive gem.
During Wiggins’ introductory press conference, new Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr couldn’t contain his excitement when talking about the team’s newest player. He references the smiles on everyone’s faces, and called Wiggins the best cornerback in the entire 2024 draft.
“Obviously, you can see the smile on our faces. This is a great day to be a Raven. Last night, we drafted Nate Wiggins, who we obviously believe is the best corner in the draft – not only one of the best corners, but one of the best defensive players overall. Early in the process – you can ask Nate – when he came on his [Top] 30 visit, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if you’re going to be here at [No.] 30, but if you are, I’m going to make sure that I fight on the table for you.’ Obviously, we were able to get him. Eric [DeCosta] and the personnel staff did a great job, and we were able to get him. Just speaking about Nate – he’s tall; he’s fast; he’s athletic. [He] plays hard, plays physical, plays like a Raven. But, what stood out to me the most is [that] in the big-time games, at the big-time moments – talking about third down, fourth down, two-minute, end of game, end of half – whenever the ball came his way, he made the play. So, we’re excited to bring him in [and be a] part of our organization, a part of our defense. [We] expect great things out of him. I know he’s hungry. He plays with a little edge, which we like. Like I said, [I] can’t thank everybody enough for coming, and congratulations to Nate. We’re happy you’re here.”
There are plenty of traits and intangibles to like about Wiggins, including his blazing speed, coverage ability and competitiveness. Orr is a first-time defensive coordinator, and it’s clear he’s more than pleased that he has another talented player to work with in his secondary.