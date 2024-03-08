Ravens announce four-year extension for Justin Madubuike

The Ravens announced a four-year contract extension for defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the deal reportedly is worth $98 million with $75.5 million in total guarantees and $53.5 million at signing. If accurate, he would be the second-highest paid defensive tackle in annual average ($24.5 million) behind only Aaron Donald ($31.667 million), though Chris Jones likely gets more.

“We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year.”

The Ravens had used the franchise tag on Madubuike, who ranked fifth on PFT’s top 100 free agents.

Madubuike, 26, had a career year in 2023, starting all 17 games and producing personal bests in tackles (56), sacks (13), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hits (33) and forced fumbles (2). He earned his first Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro.

His 13 sacks led the Ravens and all NFL defensive tackles last season, while he also tied the NFL single-season record with at least a half sack in 11 consecutive games.

Madubuike arrived in Baltimore as a third-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M.