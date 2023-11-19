Rashan Gary is in the Packers lineup, Jaire Alexander is out

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary got hurt in practice on Friday, but he will be part of the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday.

Gary injured his elbow in what head coach Matt LaFleur called "a little mishap" during the team's final practice of the week. He was listed as questionable as a result, but he avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff and will be available to pressure Justin Herbert.

Linebacker Quay Walker is also playing after being listed as questionable with the groin injury that kept him out of last Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The Packers defense will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander, however. Alexander will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury.