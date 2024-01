Led by RJ Barrett’s season-high 37 points, the Raptors defeated the Warriors, 133-118. Barrett added 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 3PM, while Pascal Siakam added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Raptors in the victory. Klay Thomspon tallied 25 points (5-7 3pt. FG) and 3 assists for the Warriors in the losing effort.