The Raptors defeat the Pacers, 130-122. RJ Barrett led the way with 24 points and 5 assists for the Raptors, while Scotties Barnes added 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and 5 blocks in the victory. Bennedict Mathurin (34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 3PM) and Pascal Siakam (27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) combined for 61 points for the Pacers in the losing effort.