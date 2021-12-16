Ranking SEC football recruiting classes after first day of early signing period

The first day of the early signing period in the 2022 recruiting class has come to an end.

Most programs have already signed most of their recruits and the same is true for Georgia football, who signed 23 commits out of 27 total.

The SEC, once again, dominated this year’s recruiting cycle, as three league programs sit at the top of the 247Sports national recruiting rankings.

Here is how the SEC football recruiting rankings resulted after day one, according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, along with some metrics for each program’s 2022 class.

14. Florida Gators - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 175.85

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) break up a trick play pass to Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble (2) during second quarter action. The Florida Gators went into the half trailing the Georgia Bulldogs 24 to 0. The Florida Gators were the home team for this years annual Florida vs Georgia college football rivalry game at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 10

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 4

13. Vanderbilt Commodores - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 197.85

Georgia kicks an point after try against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter of the game at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia Bulldog fans filled the stadium as Vanderbilt lost 62 to 0.

Nas Vandy Ga 035

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 0

12. Ole Miss Rebels - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 209.80

Oct 10, 2020; Oxford, MX, USA; Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) avoids Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 10

11. South Carolina - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 210.18

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 18

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 213.60

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 20

9. Arkansas Razorbacks - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 217.96

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 14

8. LSU Tigers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 218.73

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 7

7. Auburn Tigers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 227.15

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) celebrates a first down as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 9

6. Tennessee Volunteers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 227.86

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is defended during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 7

Three Star Commits | 13

5. Missouri Tigers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 235.05

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Daniel Parker Jr. (82) catches a pass for a two point conversion against the Florida Gators to win the game in overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 16

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 7

Three Star Commits | 8

4. Kentucky Wildcats - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 236.44

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 8

Three Star Commits | 10

3. Georgia Bulldogs - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 314.62

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Richard Samuel IV #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team on to the field against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on September 29, 2012 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 27

Five Star Commits | 5

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 7

2. Alabama Crimson Tide - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 317.23

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 3

Four Star Commits | 19

Three Star Commits | 2

1. Texas A&M Aggies - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 319.54

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball for a touchdown fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics:

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 4

Four Star Commits | 18

Three Star Commits | 3

