Ranking the Eagles’ rookies by potential impact ahead of training camp

We’re now ten days from the start of training camp, and it’ll offer 17 rookies the opportunity to compete for a limited number of starting opportunities and roster spots.

The 2023 class includes seven talented players after the 2023 NFL draft, in which the team received glowing grades from experts and analysts.

Philadelphia landed five total defenders and four real players in the trenches, landing Tyler Steen from Alabama in the third round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles also added plenty of undrafted talent.

Howie Roseman has raved about previous UDFA classes, with several big-named stars holding second-day draft grades.

Philadelphia has nine undrafted rookies that could become critical contributors for years.

With the young guys fully entrenched ahead of training camp, here is an early ranking of the rookies by potential impact.

The ffseason program and OTAs suggest that Carter will hit the ground running as a Day 1 starte.

An explosive and disruptive player at multiple positions, Carter will lead a rotation that includes Fletcher Cox, Kentavious Street, second-year man Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Noah Elliss all competing for snaps.

A productive and versatile player at Illinois, Brown brings five years of starting experience and a hybrid skill set that Sean Desai will love. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps moving on in free agency, playing time is available. The Eagles signed Terrell Edmunds, a five-year starter with the Steelers, and Justin Evans, who fought back from a severe knee injury. Reed Blankenship played well in his rookie season. K’Von Wallace provided some quality depth.

Advertisement

How quickly Brown can learn the defense will determine when he’s a starter.

Smith certainly will have a chance to earn time on special teams with his speed and his tenacity, and he’s joining a team that values pass rushing off the edge – Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, among them.

Smith will likely play the SAM linebacker spot as well as a more natural defensive end position at times. He’s among a talented group of pass rushers, but should see quality snaps from the onset.

4. Tyler Steen

Four of the five offensive line positions in Philadelphia return starters and only at right guard is there a starting position open. Steen will battle Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta and others.

5. Kelee Ringo

The 20-year-old, athletic cornerback has a lot of developing to do, and he’ll have veterans like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox around give Ringo a great group of players to learn from.

Advertisement

The former Georgia defender has the size to play safety and Ringo’s usage during training camp will be something to watch.

Aem Texas Vs West Virginia 6

Ojomo has said all the right things about competing, but he plays one of the deepest positions on the Eagles roster.

7. Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State punter/kicker didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Zentner spent time at Butler Community College before joining Kansas State University. He was a punter/kicker, making 11 field goals and recording a season-long 72-yard punt.

Zentner will compete with Arryn Siposs for the Eagles’ punter spot and could start the regular season opener.

8. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Garner played at Navarro College for one season, then Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound corner started every game in his lone season at LSU, leading the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He has elite size for a cornerback and could be a candidate for a switch to the STAR position or a more hybrid role.

9. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson

Ngata compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his time at Clemson. Standing 6′ 3”. At 217 pounds, Ngata offers Philadelphia elite size and decent athleticism. He won’t separate from opposing defenders, but Ngata is a smooth pass-catcher and a player to watch.May 6, 2023

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood is the one player to watch. A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green.

Advertisement

Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the Georgia native led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense. Haselwood offers elite size and pedigree.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire