Ranking the Eagles offensive position groups after 53-man roster cuts

After an efficient and light offseason, Philadelphia got to work during training camp and the preseason, looking for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are NFC favorites and boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, with an All Pro at almost every position, and multiple stars at wide receiver.

Howie Roseman added an intriguing an athletic tight end to the roster, while the addition of D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny give new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson two more explosive players at the running back position.

With preparation for the season opener at New England set to begin, we’re ranking Philadelphia’s position groups after roster cuts.

OL

Depth: Landon Dickerson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce. Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen.

Notes: The offensive line gets the nod over wide receiver thanks to the two All-Pros and Pro Bowler in left guard Landon Dickerson. Jordan Mailata has Pro Bowl potential, while Cam Jurgens will be stout at right guard. Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson and Jack Driscoll at even more depth.

WR

Depth: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

Position notes: The Eagles have the NFL’s top wide receiver duo, while Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus offer explosive depth.

QB

Depth: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Position notes: Hurts is a top 5 quarterback, while Marcus Mariota and Tanner McKee offer solid options as backups.

RB

Depth: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, D’Andre Swift

Position notes: Philadelphia has a deep running back group that can be dynamic if injuries can be avoided.

Rashaad Penny is a homerun hitter, while Kenneth Gainwell and D’Andre Swift are elite dual threats.

TE

Depth: Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Albert Okwuegbunam, Jack Stoll

Position notes: The tight end group is solid, but got an athletic addition when Howie Roseman traded for Albert Okweugbunam.

