Ranking college football’s best pass blocking offensive lines

The Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive line is playing outstanding throughout the 2023 college football season. Georgia’s offensive front has done an excellent job of pass blocking through the first 11 games of the season. The Bulldogs have kept quarterback Carson Beck clean.

Georgia has one of the top passing offenses in the country and it would not be as efficient without such an effective offensive line. Another standout offensive line plays in the Pac-12. The Oregon Ducks have allowed the fewest sacks (five) of any team in the country.

We rank the best college football offensive lines based on pressures allowed (per Pro Football Focus).

Pressures allowed: 109

Sacks allowed: 15

Pass attempts: 266



Pressures allowed: 108



Sacks allowed: 22



Pass attempts: 353



2. Georgia Bulldogs

Pressures allowed: 94



Sacks allowed: 10



Pass attempts: 379

1. Oregon Ducks

Pressures allowed: 83



Sacks allowed: 5



Pass attempts: 398

