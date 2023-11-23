Ranking college football’s best pass blocking offensive lines
The Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive line is playing outstanding throughout the 2023 college football season. Georgia’s offensive front has done an excellent job of pass blocking through the first 11 games of the season. The Bulldogs have kept quarterback Carson Beck clean.
Georgia has one of the top passing offenses in the country and it would not be as efficient without such an effective offensive line. Another standout offensive line plays in the Pac-12. The Oregon Ducks have allowed the fewest sacks (five) of any team in the country.
We rank the best college football offensive lines based on pressures allowed (per Pro Football Focus).
4. Kansas Jayhawks
Pressures allowed: 109
Sacks allowed: 15
Pass attempts: 266
3. Texas Longhorns
Pressures allowed: 108
Sacks allowed: 22
Pass attempts: 353
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Pressures allowed: 94
Sacks allowed: 10
Pass attempts: 379
1. Oregon Ducks
Pressures allowed: 83
Sacks allowed: 5
Pass attempts: 398
Pro Football Focus' social media post
Fewest QB Pressures allowed this season💪 pic.twitter.com/vSjaDtGaLt
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 22, 2023