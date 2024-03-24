Ranking the Brewers' 2024 roster, 1-26

Stellar starting pitching defined the Milwaukee Brewers for the past three seasons.

In 2024, the storyline has changed.

Freddy Peralta returns, moving into the role of ace of the staff. But beyond him, question marks abound.

There are plenty of arms, both new and familiar, but no longer is the rotation going to carry the team like it did when Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Peralta were the top three starters.

This season, the Brewers are going to rely on their bullpen more than they have since maybe 2019. The offense, with prominent new additions Rhys Hoskins and Gary Sánchez, should be more powerful and consistent. And the defense should once again be solid.

Milwaukee is already dealing with a major injury to closer Devin Williams, who's expected to miss the first three months with stress fractures in his back. Left-hander Wade Miley has been playing catch-up since the start of camp due to shoulder soreness and won't be ready for opening day.

Another reliever who seemed to be a lock to make the roster, right-hander Taylor Clarke, also appears to be ticketed for the IL due to a knee issue.

There's also the conundrum that is Eric Haase, who's in the midst of a stellar camp but still ranks third on the depth chart behind William Contreras and Sánchez.

With more pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, the best guess here is the Brewers ultimately end up trading Haase sometime before opening day because of the difficulty of carrying three backstops.

Also, considering Milwaukee's track record in recent years, there's a better-than-average possibility the team will acquire a player externally once other teams begin solidifying their rosters.

With all that in mind, here is how the Journal Sentinel ranks the Brewers' projected roster from 1-26 as of March 23.

1. Freddy Peralta, RHP

The 27-year-old is in the prime of his physical powers and coming off his best professional season in terms of health and overall production. The Brewers are going to need him to be even better this season as their new No. 1 starter.

Brewers catcher William Contreras has developed into a dual threat on offense and defense.

2. William Contreras, C

He just turned 26 and is a star in the making. Contreras earns raves for his work behind the plate and he is coming off his first Silver Slugger Award, making him the rare catching double threat. Talks about a contract extension should be occurring.

3. Willy Adames, SS

The expectation was Adames would be traded in the offseason. But the Brewers value his energy and reliability too much, so he's back for what figures to be a final season seeking improvement offensively while also bringing defensive excellence.

4. Christian Yelich, LF

Just when many had given up on Yelich, he responded with a resurgent season in 2023. The power and run production weren't back to MVP levels but he still accounted for 3.6 Wins Above Replacement. Can he again manage his balky back?

Rhys Hoskins celebrates with third base coach Jason Lane after Hoskins' home run against the Giants on March 5. Hoskins joined the Brewers this offseason and will play first base while also getting some at-bats as DH.

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B-DH

He brings a championship mindset and veteran leadership with him from Philadelphia, where he developed into a feared slugger. He's a year removed from a reconstructed ACL in his left knee, which might bear watching.

6. DL Hall, LHP

The prize piece of the two-player package the Brewers landed in their trade of Burnes to Baltimore, Hall finally gets his shot to start in the majors. Command and experience are issues, but there's no denying his electric arsenal.

No one could have expected the spark plug to be in the conversation for playing time at third base, yet here we are. Frelick had an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2023; more consistency will be needed from this key cog.

8. Jakob Junis, RHP

His offseason signing didn't grab headlines, but Junis holds a great deal of value for the Brewers due to his ability to both start and pitch out of the bullpen with equal effectiveness. He's going to be leaned upon heavily.

Colin Rea was a pleasant surprise as he filled in as a starter at times last season.

9. Colin Rea, RHP

The soft-spoken veteran helped save the Brewers from disaster last season when he stepped into the rotation for the injured Woodruff and pitched ably. They brought him back in the offseason with the belief he can repeat that performance.

10. Abner Uribe, RHP

The young fireballer burst onto the scene last season and quickly set the franchise mark for fastest pitch ever thrown (103.3 mph). With Williams down, Milwaukee's closer of the future is likely to get some early chances for saves this year.

11. Joel Payamps, RHP

Payamps came from nowhere to deliver a career year in 2023, serving as a reliable setup man for Williams and even saving three games. His presence becomes even more crucial now as Milwaukee tries to navigate without its all-star closer.

12. Gary Sánchez, C-DH

Sánchez is known for his immense power, which should play well at American Family Field. But he's also coming off a sneaky good year defensively and should be in the lineup most days with Contreras as they trade off between catcher and DH.

13. Garrett Mitchell, OF

Mitchell has a lot to prove after a promising start to his major-league career was wiped out by shoulder surgery that cost him most of 2023. He's hoping some adjustments to his swing will help cut down on strikeouts.

14. Bryse Wilson, RHP

He didn't merit much mention last season, but Wilson was an unsung hero for his ability to fill different roles out of the bullpen effectively. The length he provides will be even more critical in 2024 with the rotation so fluid.

15. Hoby Milner, LHP

Milner has improved each season he's been with the Brewers. He's coming off a team-leading 73 appearances and should be right in the mix for that crown again in 2024. Milner is hell on lefties and decent against righties.

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang hits an RBI double against the Angels in a spring training game. Turang has added about 20 pounds since last season.

16. Brice Turang, 2B

The second-year player was named the starting second baseman a little more than halfway through camp. He's about 20 pounds heavier than last season; the hope is that added bulk will help him become more of a threat at the plate.

17. Jackson Chourio, OF

All eyes were on the Brewers' new $82 million man, and for the most part he delivered. There are going to be rough patches, no question. But the 20-year-old Chourio is going to get his opportunity to shine and will be in center field on opening day.

18. Joe Ross, RHP

After two years out of the game following elbow surgery, Ross is back, and he's added another pitch to his repertoire. His role appears to be a bit murky, however, and it remains to be seen if he'll be comfortable pitching in relief if asked.

19. Elvis Peguero, RHP

Peguero flashed a ton of potential last season when he became a key cog in Milwaukee's surprisingly good bullpen. He has good velocity, gets ground-ball outs consistently and will get a shot to be a regular contributor again.

20. Andruw Monasterio, INF

Monasterio went from unknown to key cog in the span of just a few months last season for the Brewers, who leaned heavily both on his defense at third base as well as his bat-to-ball skills. His ability to play shortstop is critical as well.

Joey Ortiz, who was acquired in the Corbin Burnes trade, can play second, third or shortstop.

21. Joey Ortiz, INF

Ortiz came over along with Hall in the Burnes trade. They don't come much slicker in the field than Ortiz, who can ably cover second, shortstop and third. Will he hit enough? That's the question, although the power he's flashed in the last year is encouraging.

Bauers is with his seventh organization entering his fifth year in the majors. His offense has been his calling card, but he has yet to put it all together. He figures to spell Hoskins at first base and serve as a capable left-handed bat off the bench.

23. Trevor Megill, RHP

It took Megill a while to find his comfort zone after the Brewers traded for him last April. But once he did he was really good and added another imposing, high-octane arm to the mix in the bullpen.

24. Blake Perkins, OF

Perkins went from anonymous 40-man roster member last spring to filling a valuable role as a fill-in outfielder whose speed on the basepaths was an asset. Perkins is a strong defender and his switch hitting adds another facet to his game.

25. Bryan Hudson, LHP

Hudson couldn't crack the Dodgers' 40-man roster so the Brewers traded for the big lefty, who came into camp and impressed with improved velocity and some very good strikeout stuff. He has minor-league options, but for now he's in the mix.

26. Thyago Vieira, RHP

The Brewers love the veteran's makeup and stuff, hence his inclusion here. Vieira was helped by being out of minor-league options, but he's going to need to perform moving forward in order to solidify his spot in the bullpen.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ranking the Brewers' 2024 roster, 1-26