Ranking the best uniforms in the Big Ten

On the heels of predicting the Big Ten schools’ 2021 record and ranking their stadiums, now I’m taking a look at how they look when they’re on the field.

Some schools look better than others when it comes to their sartorial decisions and some seem like they’re not done tinkering as they try to get it right.

But there are a handful of schools that already have perfect uniforms and require no change. Some of those shouldn’t even wear alternates, because their traditional look is better than anything that they’d change to for one given week. Others, however, benefit from some of the constant changes — it just depends on whether or not the school still maintains its identity in the process of change.

With that in mind, here are my personal rankings for the best uniforms in the Big Ten, in descending order.

Illinois

Oct 31, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Coran Taylor (7) passes against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois currently has no identity. It's one thing to go all Oregon and have a different look for different weeks, but there was nothing wrong with the old Illinois look. The big thing for me here is that orange and white were the primary color scheme, but somehow blue is now a part of it. There have been games where the Illini wear all blue. It just feels like Illinois is trying to do too much, and while some of the designs are admittedly sharp, it's very indistinct to a longstanding brand in the Big Ten.

Rutgers

Rutgers' Brendon White (7) and Drew Singleton (11) tackle Michigan's Hassan Haskins during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan won 48-42. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Poor Rutgers. I didn't want to put them near the bottom, like I have them in nearly every list I make, but I couldn't put them ahead of any of the other schools on this list. The regular iterations of the Scarlet Knights uniform is fine and the helmets are nice. But they're not awe-inspiring, hence some deviation from the norm is certainly a welcome development in Piscataway.

Purdue

Oct 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cam Allen (18) recovers a fumble and celebrates in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The all-black look is nice, but there's something just off to me about Purdue's uniforms. I wouldn't call the Boilermakers' look iconic, it just is. Like Rutgers, these are fine, but nothing to write home about.

Maryland

Oct 19, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Javon Leake (20) rushes during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

So, Maryland is Oregon-lite, as the school that's the biggest beneficiary of Under Armour. Their uniforms change almost weekly and they're certainly controversial. However, I like that about them, as a school like Maryland needs a little panache to really stand out. Don't get me wrong, some of the combinations are hideous, but I've weirdly come to actually like the (newly) traditional helmets. The alternate helmet that has a script 'Terps' is a refreshing change of pace that should be used more often, too.

Minnesota

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes fora touchdown as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael Dixon (11) attempts to make a tackle in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Photo Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is another school that's doing too much, especially as a traditional school. I adore the yellow helmets and the matte maroon, but you never really know what you're gonna get from the Golden Gophers. Not bad, but with so much variation, it's difficult to put them ahead of any of the other schools.

Wisconsin

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wisconsin would have been much higher if it was with anyone other than Under Armour. The helmets are iconic, but the numbers on the relatively new jerseys look -- cheap. To me, what was a classic look was somewhat ruined with the brand change.

Northwestern

Photo: Isaiah Hole

OK, yes -- Northwestern changes a lot, yet it's rated higher in my eyes than some of its contemporaries in a similar situation. Its color scheme is what does it for me, as its purple hues differentiate it from any of the competition. To me, these are the best Under Armour uniforms in the country, and it's not particularly close.

Indiana

Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The stripes on the arms and the sheen of the helmet are nice little details that makes Indiana stand out to me. It's an older school, but one without the traditions of the big schools, at least on the football field. The uniforms feel fresh and clean and that's all you can really ask for. It's a nice, strong identity with a wonderful tie-in to the school identity.

Michigan State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The neon abominations aside, Michigan State has managed to have a lot of variations while still maintaining a solid brand identity. Going to a darker, forest green was a great move for the Spartans compared to the medium-green they used to wear. But the all-white road look is new and fresh while still managing a classic look. The home greens have nice sleeve details, as well.

Iowa

Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa looks like they haven't changed their uniforms in 60 years and with good reason -- sometimes the classics don't go out of style. It's a perfect, old-school combination that hearkens back nicely to the smash-mouth brand of football that the Hawkeyes have played for eons. Iconic.

Nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Speaking of iconic, Nebraska has one of the best uniforms not only in the Big Ten, but in all of college football. Whether it's home or away, the Huskers continue to sport iterations of their classic look, with the incredible helmet we've come to know for decades. Don't change a thing, Nebraska: they're perfect.

Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

For some reason, the Buckeyes tend to love to wear alternates -- or at least they did for awhile -- against Michigan. OSU is one of those schools that should just about never wear alternates, unless it's one that enhances the already iconic look we're accustomed to seeing from Ohio State. Let's face it, unless your name is Clemson or Alabama, the scarlet and grey look instills fear into the heart of its opponents. It's one of the best looks in all of college football.

Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Penn State should never, ever, ever wear alternates. The simple look is among the most iconic in all of football, not just college. Some may balk at the simplicity, but it works perfectly for the Nittany Lions. The fact that they wear white pants home or away makes the look that much more evocative. So don't put numbers on helmets, names on jerseys -- none of that. Keep it simple and never change Penn State.

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Admittedly, I'm being a homer here. But that doesn't mean I'm wrong. Michigan has one of the most recognizable, iconic looks not just in college football and not just in football -- but in all of sports. The helmet is immediately recognizable and the uniforms have gotten even cleaner and more stylish since the Wolverines made the switch to Jordan Brand -- the only school in the conference to brandish the infamous hoopster. The color combination is perfect and straddles the line between brazen and simple. And the winged helmet cannot be confused with any other school -- even though Delaware wears a lighter version. Some -- particularly old school fans of the maize and blue -- complain about the all-white roadies, but to me, the road uniforms are clean and the only ones that can be trifled with as far as change is concerned. I'm lukewarm about the color rush look, but that's because I feel that the current iteration of Michigan's uniforms require exactly zero changes.

