Ranking 7 best coaching destinations for Bill Belichick in 2024

Bill Belichick probably won’t be done coaching in the 2024 season, but there are no guarantees he’ll still be coaching for the New England Patriots. The architect of the greatest dynasty in NFL history getting ousted before the finish is the most anticlimactic ending ever.

But it’s also the ending we could all be stuck with if Patriots owner Robert Kraft ultimately decides to take the franchise in a different direction.

Whether Belichick stays or goes, there won’t be any shortage of coaching opportunities for him next season. Even Travis and Jason Kelce agreed that he’d be the frontrunner to land any job he wanted.

It’s great to have opportunities on the table, but then again, Belichick will need to find the right fit to put him in the best possible position for success. Where would that be?

Today, we’re ranking the seven best possible coaching destinations for Belichick in 2024.

New England Patriots

There’s no place like home for Belichick.

The Patriots will likely have a top-three draft pick at the end of the season and plenty of cap space to make a splash in free agency. They have everything they need to put the organization back on the path of being a perennial contender.

The storybook ending would be for Belichick staying put in New England, beating Don Schula’s wins record and possibly competing for another Super Bowl. Of course, the risky part is Belichick still staying on as a general manager, which hasn’t been one of his strengths.

Perhaps the Patriots and Belichick could strike up a bargain where he focuses more on coaching and lets someone else make the personnel decisions.

The Chargers have all of the glitz and glamor with none of the success to go with it. Justin Herbert is a legitimate franchise quarterback with plenty of offensive weapons around him. The defense has struggled, but they still have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the roster.

Some work clearly needs to be done in the defensive backfield, but there are pieces in place for Belichick to step into the situation and turn things around immediately.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos has already suggested money wouldn’t be a limiting factor for finding the right coach. That kind of talk sounds like a man who might be willing to give Belichick the keys to the car to drive anyway he sees fit.

The Bears could be done with Matt Eberflus after this season. Perhaps it’s time to get off the coaching carousel and bring in a heavy-hitter like Belichick to finally change the culture for the better.

This would be a good situation for Belichick considering all of the assets available to the Bears. They have plenty of projected cap space to work with next season, and they could end up with two top-five picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Justin Fields is already there at quarterback, but the team will have the option of rebooting the franchise with a different signal-caller and potentially pairing him with another major offensive piece.

Belichick turning the Commanders back into a viable contender would be the greatest clap-back to those thinking he’s lost a step. Sam Howell looks promising at quarterback, and there are some good things going for a Commanders organization that needs better direction overall.

They could get that in spades from a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach like Belichick.

The Commanders’ roster is moldable with plenty of money to spend on the necessary talent to make the team competitive. Belichick would bring a much-needed drama-less structure to an organization running low on believers these days.

If Belichick doesn’t stay with the Patriots, the next-best storybook ending to his career would be joining the New York Giants. He won two Super Bowls with the team during his run as a defensive coordinator. So it would make all of the sense in the world for him to close the book on his career with that team.

But then again, the Giants are a mess right now.

Perhaps things could change if they land on the right quarterback in the NFL draft. There’s been enough of Daniel Jones to know the team needs a new franchise face under center.

But imagine Belichick leaving the Patriots and walking into another possible disaster in New York. Nobody wants to see arguably the greatest coach of all time spending his final years losing football games.

It doesn’t get any bigger than Jerry’s World in Dallas.

But then again, Belichick is arguably the greatest coach that ever lived and responsible for building the greatest NFL dynasty of all time. How would his personality clash with Cowboys’ outspoken owner Jerry Jones?

It’s probably the worst fit on paper from that regard, but it would become one of the biggest headlines ever in an NFL offseason. The Cowboys are on the brink of competing for a Super Bowl.

Maybe the experience of a coach like Belichick would be the only thing needed to finally push the team over the top.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still coming down from their Super Bowl LV high. Tom Brady left New England, joined the Buccaneers and helped carry a historically bad franchise to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

It would be quite the storyline to see Belichick follow in Brady’s footsteps and look to do the same with the team. But then again, would Belichick want more Brady comparisons if things don’t go according to plan?

Tampa Bay also isn’t a market that really fits his personality as an NFL coach. Something about a warmer climate and Belichick without a hoodie doesn’t sit right.

