Ranking the 5 Bears under the most pressure in 2021

The Chicago Bears are in an interesting situation going into the 2021 NFL season. They’re currently riding with Andy Dalton as their quarterback heading into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams – but that can all change between now and the end of the preseason. Still, they’re in between quarterbacks, they have a head coach that is questionably on the hot seat, and a fan base starving for success.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look at the Bears under the most pressure heading into the 2021 season.

WR Anthony Miller

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Miller found himself involved in some trade talks over the past year, but nothing has come from it. After a rookie season that had fans talking highly of him, Miller has regressed and patience for him has worn thin. It's a make-or-break season for him, as he's on the last year of his rookie deal. In 2018, Miller scored seven touchdowns en route to a solid rookie season. Since then, Miller has four total in his last 33 games, (including the playoffs). It doesn't help that Miller was ejected from the wild-card game against the Saints last season. Miller will be fighting for a contract extension after this season, with the only way him earning one would be to improve his production on offense and become a solid number two wideout next to Allen Robinson. The team is adding pieces around Miller, and he isn't keeping up with them. There's a chance he will lose snaps this season to Dazz Newsome and Darnell Mooney if he doesn't show improvement.

RB Tarik Cohen

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Tarik Cohen is returning after a season-ending knee injury that happened returning a punt during Week 3's matchup in Atlanta. This season, it looks as if the punt returning duties could be passed on to Newsome or Khalil Herbert, which could take time off the field for Cohen. Cohen hasn't been used right at all under Matt Nagy. He is a gadget player who should be used out in space catching the ball or on trick plays. He isn't an every-down back. Now, with the success of David Mongomery last season and adding multiple running backs this offseason, Cohen will find himself losing snaps on offense too. He signed a three-year contract extension last September, so there's a lack of pressure there. But if he wants to stay on the field, he has to perform well right off the bat. Whether it's in the passing game or running the football, Cohen needs to find early success to stay on the field. Herbert will be looking to steal some of his reps – and there's a chance that happens if Cohen starts slow.

Story continues

WR Allen Robinson

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Allen Robinson has had a solid career in Chicago, but contract disputes with the team almost lost him during the 2021 offseason. Robinson was franchise-tagged by the Bears, as the two sides couldn't come up with a fair deal that met both party's wants. Robinson is coming off of back-to-back seasons where had over 1,000 yards receiving. It's also been back-to-back years where he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl and potentially All-Pro honors. Robinson is looking for a big payday, and rightfully so. He's been the Bears' No. 1 target, having 255 receptions over the past three seasons for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns. No matter what's true with the rumors of the two sides arguing over money, Robinson should be kept in a Bears jersey for the rest of his career. If he has another impressive year, Chicago could be forced to pay him more than they could have last season. If he struggles, they could get him cheaper. That is why there's a lot of pressure on Robinson – it's a contract year and his play depends on how much money he'll be making over the next few seasons.

QB Andy Dalton

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton could easily be under the most pressure this season out of the entire roster, but there's a chance his season will be cut short as Justin Fields could be ready at any time. And it's Fields who will give him the most pressure. Dalton, 33, talked about the second half of his being successful in Chicago. That likely won't be the case though, as he's going to be under center only until Fields is ready to take over. That doesn't mean Dalton won't find success in Chicago. The better he does, the longer his Bears' career will last – as the more the team is winning, the longer he'll (likely) remain the team's starter. Nothing is certain though, because even with a crazy amount of success, Fields could be put in. We saw that happen last season with the Dolphins, as they put Tua Tagovailoa under center after Ryan Fitzpatrick found success – keeping Miami in the playoff hunt. Matt Nagy might even keep Dalton on a short leash depending on how Fields looks under center during the preseason.

HC Matt Nagy

AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh

Nagy and Ryan Pace might have pulled a rabbit out of their hats on draft weekend, but that doesn't promise a job for either of them in 2022. The Bears still have to do well, as the window on their championship-caliber defense is coming to an end. Nagy was hired in 2018 to coach up Mitchell Trubisky and jumpstart the offense. Though Trubisky looked solid in 2018 and showed some promise that he can still be a starter in the NFL towards the end of last season, Nagy handled that situation poorly. That should have been enough to cost him his job, but there's a chance he can write his wrong with Fields. Whether Fields plays this year or now, Nagy has potentially bought himself time. Still, if the team does poorly, that might be enough to pull the plug on the Nagy-Pace era in Chicago. The excuse of drafting Fields and giving him time to learn Nagy's system is a poor one – as John Fox was fired just one year into the Trubisky era. Rookie quarterbacks don't promise head coaching jobs, success does. If the Bears don't improve on offense this season and find themselves in the playoffs, Nagy will be out of a job. Last year's collapse should have been enough – another poor season while being on the hot seat should put a wrap on Nagy's coaching career in Chicago.

1

1

1

1

1

1