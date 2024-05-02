Rangers and Nationals square off in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (15-15, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (16-15, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -202, Nationals +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Texas has a 16-15 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Rangers have hit 34 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Washington has a 15-15 record overall and an 11-7 record in road games. The Nationals have a 12-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 11-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jacob Young has four doubles for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 9-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.