Rangers the ‘moral winners’ of Old Firm derby after Celtic’s freak goal

Philippe Clement declared Rangers the “moral winners” of the Old Firm derby after coming from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Celtic in a rollercoaster clash at Ibrox.

Daizen Maeda gave the visitors the lead after just 21 seconds with a freak goal after James Tavernier cleared the ball against the striker’s foot from distance.

Clement, who took over at Ibrox last October, said: “It is the worst start you can have in an Old Firm game, to go behind after one minute.

“Also in the way we went behind. That is a big blow in that moment for the team, for the fans.

“Afterwards, we didn’t go down but we were not good enough on the ball.

“Then second half we showed our real face. We showed the real things that I want to see, this never-stopping team that has a lot of resilience, a lot of hunger, desire, to change the result.

“To do the right thing, to create chances not give away chances. Then became, for you guys, a crazy scenario, for the scenario that I wanted.

“Not with the 2-2 and then the 3-2 of course, but we clearly deserved at least a point today with what we have shown.

“I think at the end we are moral winners of this afternoon because a few months ago, for sure, this team could not have reacted after 2-0 in an Old Firm.

“For me, it is important, we showed what we are about in the second half, so that’s why we are the moral winners in that way, to come back after 0-2, I don’t think it happened too much in Old Firm games.”

After the freak opening goal, Rangers fell further behind in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley coolly converted a penalty. Skipper Tavernier recovered by scoring from the spot in the 55th minute as Rangers rallied before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the Celtic net two minutes later, only for an earlier infringement to rule out a goal.

Abdallah Sima levelled in the 86th minute but a minute later Adam Idah, also on as a substitute, restored Celtic’s lead. There was still time for more drama when Rabbi Matondo equalised for Clement’s side in added time.

England manager Gareth Southgate was a surprising guest at Ibrox, with an eye on Rangers’ goalkeeper Jack Butland as he looks to manage his injury crisis with the national team.

