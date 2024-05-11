Rangers' Filip Chytil misses morning skate with illness, game-time decision for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

After returning to the lineup in Game 3 for the first time since Nov. 2, Rangers forward Filip Chytil missed the team's morning skate Saturday due to an illness, the team announced.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said after practice that he is a game-time decision after not feeling well when he woke up, according to USA Today's Vince Mercogliano

Chytil had suffered a setback while working his way back from an upper-body injury that occurred against the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the year, and returned to the team toward the end of the regular season. He did not play in the final two regular season games, and was then a healthy scratch for the team's first six postseason games.

The 24-year-old played just over 12 minutes against the Canes in Game 3 of the second round on Thursday night, joining the third line with Alex Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko. Laviolette decided on making Matt Rempe a healthy scratch to get Chytil back in the lineup.

Chytil said after Game 3 that he was "excited to be with the guys and to play again," calling it "an unbelievable win."

With Chytil not practicing Saturday morning ahead of Game 4, Jonny Brodzinski skated in his place, per Mercogliano.

It's still unclear if Chytil will play or not Saturday night, as the Rangers look to win their eighth straight playoff game and sweep the Hurricanes to advance to the conference finals.