Rangers face familiar foe in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After sweeping the Capitals, the New York Rangers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Despite there being some history between the two teams, the Rangers insist they’re keeping their eyes on the prize.

Joe Mauceri caught up with the Blueshirts at their practice facility in Westchester.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.