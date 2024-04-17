Rangers to face Capitals in first round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Rangers' first-round matchup is set.

Following the Capitals' 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, the Rangers will now take on Washington in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers, who captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the President's Trophy on Monday, will now look to take care of business when they face off against the Capitals who make the postseason as the second wild card.

The Rangers and Capitals split four games in the regular season, with the home team winning each contest. New York won at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27 (5-1) and Jan. 14 (2-1). Washington defeated the Blue Shirts on Dec. 9 (4-0) and Jan. 13 (3-2).

Although the season series is tied, the Rangers are expected to make it past the first round. New York went 26-7-1 in its final 34 games to help them lift their first President's Trophy in almost a decade.

However, Washington won four of its final five games to clinch their playoff berth. Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will look to keep that momentum going this postseason after missing the playoffs a year ago. The Rangers are entering their third consecutive postseason and hoping to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2014.

The playoffs begin Saturday.