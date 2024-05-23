Rangers boss Potter on league disappointment & Hampden pressure
Rangers manager Jo Potter has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts.
Here are the key points:
Potter says she wants her players to feel the disappointment of losing the league last Sunday and use it as fuel for the cup final to avoid that sort of feeling again.
She's glad Rangers have the chance to end the season on a high after missing out on the league title but knows how different their season will look if they lose on Sunday.
Potter says the pressure of a final at Hampden can be "overwhelming" for teams and is urging her players to draw on their experience from the SWPL Cup triumph earlier this season.
She wants her player to keep pushing the club forward with the potential to make history on Sunday by lifting Rangers' first Scottish Cup.