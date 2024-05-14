Rangers 5-2 Dundee: Have your say

[BBC]

Rangers recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Dundee to avoid an Ibrox embarrassment, while also prolonging Celtic’s almost inevitable wait to be crowned Premiership champions.

The visitors scored two goals in two first-half minutes through defenders Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales to threaten a first win at Ibrox since 2001.

However, Ross McCausland’s toe-poke just before half-time eased the pressure on the hosts before Cyriel Dessers nodded Rangers level six minutes after the restart.

It was Todd Cantwell, who infuriated many in the first half, who whipped Rangers into the lead when his cross flew in, and Scott Wright secured all three points with a late double.

Philippe Clement’s side move three points behind Celtic, who visit Kilmarnock on Wednesday needing one point to seal the title.

Dundee, meanwhile, will finish sixth as their quest for European football was struck a fatal blow.

Were you at Ibrox, or did you watch from home? What did you think when Dundee went 2-0 up? Were you confident, or did you fear the worst?

Let us know your thoughts here.