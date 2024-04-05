Randy Gregory: I always thrive with coaches like Todd Bowles

Edge rusher Randy Gregory signed with the Buccaneers this week and the move to Tampa will reunite him with one of his former coaches.

Bucs outside linebackers coach George Edwards was a senior defensive assistant with the Cowboys when Gregory played in Dallas and said at a Thursday press conference that he knows what Edwards expects from him on the field. Gregory has not played for Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, but has met him and said he feels like both coaches will be able to bring the best out of him this season.

“I actually spoke with [Bowles], I remember, coming out of college during the draft and speaking with him a bunch,” Gregory said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “I loved his personality, loved his down-to-earth demeanor. [He is a] no-nonsense type of guy. I think I always thrive well when I work with coaches like that.”

Gregory will join YaYa Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson on the edge of the Bucs defense and he should see plenty of time if he is able to thrive under Bowles' tutelage.