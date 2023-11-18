Rams vs. Seahawks matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by the Rams defense, which was the key to victory in the season opener. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (3-6) and Seattle Seahawks (6-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.

When Rams have the ball

Quarterback Matthew Stafford back leading the Rams is a big boost to their offense, which struggled before the off week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to the lineup after sitting out a defeat to the Green Bay Packers because of a right-thumb sprain. Stafford, who led the Rams to a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in the season opener, has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Carson Wentz is the new backup quarterback. Running back Kyren Williams remains on injured reserve until the Nov. 26 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman are expected to again share carries. Receiver Cooper Kupp will attempt to emerge from a three-game minislump. The 2021 NFL offensive player of the year has only eight catches for 98 yards during the Rams’ three-game losing streak. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua already has eclipsed Kupp’s Rams rookie record with 64 catches, two for touchdowns. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is expected to return from a calf injury. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the Seahawks defense, which got a major boost with the trade-deadline acquisition of lineman Leonard Williams. Linebacker Boye Mafe has recorded a sack in seven consecutive games. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in the draft, did not play in the opener against the Rams but has made a major impact since.

When Seahawks have the ball

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs around Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick in the season opener. Walker has scored six touchdowns this season. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Quarterback Geno Smith, the 2022 NFL comeback player of the year, no longer is a mystery. The Rams neutralized Smith in the opener, shutting out the Seahawks in the second half. Smith has passed for 11 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, in an offense coordinated by former Rams assistant Shane Waldron. The staff also includes former Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. Receiver DK Metcalf averages 15.8 yards per catch and has scored two touchdowns. Tyler Lockett has a team-best 46 receptions, four for touchdowns, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba has two touchdown catches. Smith also will rely on tight end Noah Fant, who averages 14.5 yards per catch. Second-year running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for six touchdowns. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones returns after sitting out against the Packers because of a knee injury. Nose tackle Bobby Brown III also will play after recovering from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Lineman Aaron Donald has a team-best 5½ sacks for a unit that has received solid play from rookie edge rusher Byron Young and rookie tackle Kobie Turner. Cornerback Cobie Durant has been nursing a shoulder injury, but he could start on the outside opposite Ahkello Witherspoon.

When they kick

Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik has made three of four field-goal attempts in two games since replacing Brett Maher. Jason Myers struggled early in the season but the Seahawks veteran kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired last Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Myers has made 20 of 24 attempts.

By the numbers

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams defeated the Seahawks in the opener without Kupp. Now, with Stafford back and Kupp eager to break out, the Rams are primed to sweep the Seahawks. RAMS 27, SEAHAWKS 23

