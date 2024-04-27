Rams trade up in Round 2 of NFL draft to grab another Florida State defensive lineman

Florida State's Braden Fiske likely fits into the Rams' system as an interior defensive lineman. (Erik Verduzco / Associated Press)

The Rams started Day 2 of the NFL draft Friday by addressing their defensive line, selecting Florida State tackle Braden Fiske with the seventh pick of the second round, the 39th pick overall. The Rams, who had the 52nd pick, traded with Carolina to make the selection.

Braden Fiske — defensive tackle

6 feet 4, 292 pounds, Florida State, Round 2, Pick 39

Notable: It’s a Seminoles draft for the Rams. Fiske played at Florida State with edge rusher Jared Verse, who the Rams selected in the first round with the No. 19 pick.

Last season: Fiske played in 13 games and had 43 tackles, including six sacks.

Why the Rams drafted him: Just as they did with Verse, the Rams sought a player who could help them make up for the loss of the recently retired Aaron Donald. Fiske, who played at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State for his final season, joins a front that includes second-year pros Kobie Turner, edge rushers Byron Young and Michael Hoecht and nose tackle Bobby Brown III.

