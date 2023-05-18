Rams sign UDFAs Tyler Hudson, Jaiden Woodbey days after waiving them

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams made a few roster moves, waiving wide receiver Tyler Hudson, linebacker Matthew Jester, and safety Jaiden Woodbey. While Jester hasn’t been brought back, the Rams are re-signing Hudson and Woodbey just days after waiving them.

#Rams signed Tyler Hudson and Jaiden Woodbey — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 17, 2023

It remains to be seen why the Rams elected to waive Hudson and Woodbey when they clearly planned on bringing them back. That being said, Hudson and Woodbey will get a chance to rejoin the team with OTAs taking place soon.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, Hudson and Woodbey were part of a large group of undrafted rookies that the Rams inked deals with. After adding 14 players during the draft, the Rams proceeded to sign 26 undrafted rookies.

Hudson posted 1,034 yards and two touchdowns on 69 receptions in 2022 at Lousiville after transferring from Central Arkansas. Meanwhile, Woodbey was a versatile safety that totaled 103 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in his two years at Boston College.

In the NFL, undrafted rookies certainly have a tougher path toward trying to make a roster. But with the Rams needing a lot of their first-year players to contribute, Hudson and Woodbey could get opportunities to earn a roster spot or a spot on the practice squad in the coming months.

