Rams to re-sign Tyler Johnson

The Rams will have wide receiver Tyler Johnson back for the 2024 season.

Johnson's agents announced that their client has agreed to re-sign with the Rams this weekend. No terms of the deal were announced.

Johnson was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers and helped the team win a Super Bowl during his rookie season. He had 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in 31 regular season games with Tampa and seven catches for 76 yards in six playoff appearances.

The Bucs cut Johnson in 2022 and he played two games for the Texans before returning to the Tampa practice squad. He moved onto the Raiders last year, got cut and then signed with the Rams in May. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown in the final week of the regular season.