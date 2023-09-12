Rams sign K Brett Maher to 53-man roster

The Rams have signed kicker Brett Maher to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Maher kicked for Los Angeles in the team's 30-13 victory over Seattle in Week 1 but was elevated as a member of the practice squad.

After spending training camp with the Broncos, Maher made 1-of-3 field goals and all three of his extra points in the season opener. In the second quarter, Maher’s 57-yard field goal attempt was blocked and he had a 56-yard try go wide right at the end of the period.

But he connected from 38 yards out late in the third quarter, which gave Los Angeles a 17-13 lead at the time.

In 55 games, Maher has made 80.2 percent of his career field goals and 95.6 percent of his extra points.

The Rams also announced they’ve signed tight end Miller Forristall and punter Brandon Wright.