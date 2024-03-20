Rams re-sign ILB Christian Rozeboom

The Rams did not tender Christian Rozeboom, but they re-signed him Wednesday.

The team announced a one-year deal with the inside linebacker.

Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games, with five starts, in 2023. He totaled 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and four passes defensed in the best season of his career.

Rozeboom, 27, originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent signee out of South Dakota State in 2020.

He has recorded 90 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in 44 regular-season games, plus five total tackles in five playoff games through three NFL seasons.