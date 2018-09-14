Rams' Marcus Peters fined $13,000 for goal-line grab, says 'It was for the hometown'

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters‘ next check will be a bit lighter thanks to his goal-line grab on Monday night.

$13,000 fine

Via Yahoo Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Peters has been fined $13,000 by the NFL for his crotch-grabbing backward dive into the end zone at the tail end of his pick-six against the Oakland Raiders.

The move was an homage to Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, with whom he shares a close relationship, and happened in Oakland, where he was born and raised.

Speaking with reporters on Friday afternoon, Peters confirmed the fine and seemed, well, fine with it.

“It’s all paying respect and loving the game of what we was playing. Who know if this is ‘Shawn’s last year playing in the league,” Peters said. “We were up, closed the game out – no better way to go out in Oakland. Who knows the next time I’m going to play the Raiders in Oakland? They’re going to Vegas in…a year and a half? So it was something that was well-deserved for the hometown.”

Peters read a Derek Carr pass intended for Jared Cook, jumped the route, and took it back 50 yards for the game-clinching dagger for the Rams. While the NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, profane moves like that are not allowed.

It was the 20th interception of Peters’ career, in just his 46th career game.

Lynch’s go-to move

Lynch has been fined multiple times for the move too, and before Super Bowl XLIX was warned by the league that his team, then the Seattle Seahawks, would receive a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if he did it in that game.

(Lynch got around that by getting a company, MeUndies.com, to match any fine he received in the form of a donation to his personal foundation.)

The move began in the 2011 playoffs, when Lynch’s 67-yard touchdown run helped Seattle upset the New Orleans Saints.

