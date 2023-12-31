Rams lead Giants 14-10 at halftime

The Rams will get a step closer to clinching a playoff berth with a victory over the Giants on Sunday. But New York isn't making it easy on Los Angeles, as the Rams have a 14-10 halftime lead.

Running back Kyren Williams opened the scoring for Los Angeles with a 4-yard touchdown. But then Wan'Dale Robinson answered with a 24-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-7.

Both offenses stalled a bit in the second quarter, but the Rams broke the stalemate with Cooper Kupp's 5-yard touchdown reception to go up 14-7. That capped an eight-play, 46-yard drive.

The Rams had another chance to put points on the board late in the second quarter but Demarcus Robinson fumbled on a reception over the middle. That led to an eventual Mason Crosby 31-yard field goal to make the score 14-10 at halftime.

Matthew Stafford is 19-of-24 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Williams has 42 yards on 11 carries along with two catches for 14 yards.

Tyler Higbee leads with five catches for 48 yards. Robinson has five catches for 55 yards. Puka Nacua has four catches for 38 yards and Cooper Kupp has three receptions for 21 yards with a TD.

Tyrod Taylor is 12-of-16 for 101 yards with an interception. Robinson leads with 24 yards rushing and three catches for 32 yards.

The Rams have 222 yards and 15 first downs. They have only faced two third downs but are 0-of-2.

The Giants have seven first downs, 128 yards, and are 2-of-6 on third down.

New York will receive the second-half kickoff.