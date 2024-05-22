Rams keeping Aaron Donald’s locker ready ‘if he ever wants to come back’

Arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Aaron Donald is spending his summer focusing on something different for the first time in a long time: Life without football.

Through the pros, college, high school and even before, Donald’s summers consisted of getting better at the game of football. A known hard worker, Donald dedicated countless hours to his craft and it paid dividends.

However, the husband and father of three was most recently photographed having fun with his family while his former teammates are in the middle of their offseason program.

Despite his absence, his influence has yet to vanish as both players and general manager Les Snead franchise hope Donald decides to return. Cooper Kupp let out an interesting secret on Tuesday when he said the team has left Aaron Donald’s locker open, should the three-time Defensive Player of the Year want to return at some point.

Cooper Kupp told me they still have Aaron Donald's locker up and ready "if he ever wants to come back" and that he's going to keep saying these "backhanded comments in the media…I'm so happy for him… but if he ever wanted to come back he's more than welcome." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) May 21, 2024

Kupp, like many others, has expressed a desire to see Donald wreaking havoc again and perhaps a late-season signing is still in play.

Considering Eric Weddle was signed off of his couch in 2021 and then a month later, he helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, it’s not the most far-fetched thing in the world.

For Donald, his priorities lay not on football, but on his family. It’s been all smiles for the star pass rusher since his retirement announcement.

