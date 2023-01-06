Rams injury report: Greg Gaines (shoulder) held out Thursday

After only holding a walk-through on Wednesday, the Rams had a full practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Seahawks in the season finale. There are really no major injury concerns heading into the final game, especially now that Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein are full participants in practice.

However, Greg Gaines popped up on the injury report Thursday with that lingering shoulder injury. He was a non-participant after being estimated as full on Wednesday, bringing his status for the game into question.

Nick Scott was also downgraded to limited with a shoulder injury, which he suffered against the Chargers on Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report, with Gaines being the only healthy player who missed practice. Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and Ben Skowronek have already been ruled out for the season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire