Rams injury report: Aaron Donald, 4 others out vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams had their practice schedule shifted a bit this week with their game coming on Monday night, so they took the field Thursday-Saturday before heading to Green Bay for their upcoming matchup with the Packers. They’ll release their final injury report after Saturday’s practice but Sean McVay have an update beforehand and unsurprisingly, they’ll once again be without Aaron Donald due to an ankle injury.

Marquise Copeland has also been ruled out, as have John Wolford and Travin Howard. David Long Jr. is still dealing with a groin injury, so he’ll miss another game, too.

Brian Allen is dealing with a knee injury but he hasn’t been ruled out. He’s questionable to play against the Packers on Monday night.

Rams HC Sean McVay said DL Marquise Copeland (ankle), DL Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), CB David Long Jr. (groin) and QB John Wolford (neck) are OUT for Monday Night Football against the Packers. C Brian Allen (knee) will be questionable. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire