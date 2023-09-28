Rams hopeful Cooper Kupp can return from IR next week

The Rams remain optimistic that star receiver Cooper Kupp can return from injured reserve next week. They placed him on the list before Week 1, and he becomes eligible to return in Week 5.

“That’s the hope,” McVay said Wednesday, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “He’s progressing. He’s doing a good job. But I don’t want to pigeonhole myself into [anything definitive]. He’s ramping up his workload. He’s doing a great job with Reggie [Scott] and his group. When you’re talking about ‘returning to performance’ and ‘returning to play,’ those are different things. We want him to be able to ‘return to performance’ at the level he’s capable of, and so we’re continuing to take it a day at a time. I know he’s doing everything in his power to be able to get himself ready to go and get out there with his teammates. Hopefully next week will represent that. If not, I’ll keep you guys posted.”

Kupp initially injured his hamstring on Aug. 1 and had a setback in his rehab on Aug. 31.

Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua have stepped up for the Rams in Kupp's absence, combining for 47 receptions for 584 yards and a touchdown.