Good news on recovering Cooper Kupp: 'He's not going to be limited' in practice

The Rams are glad to be getting star receiver Cooper Kupp back on the practice field. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cooper Kupp was scheduled to be listed as limited on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, but coach Sean McVay channeled “Anchorman” when discussing the star receiver's return from injured reserve.

“It says limited: he’s not going to be limited,” McVay said during a news conference before practice. “I mean so that just read as like Ron Burgundy just reading off the damn injury report.”

Kupp has been sidelined for four games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. By returning to practice, the Rams have a 21-day window to activate him to the roster.

The Rams play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“I just want to see him look like the Cooper Kupp that we know,” McVay said.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and had surgery. At the start of training camp, he appeared to be fully recovered before suffering the hamstring injury..

Kupp sat out a few weeks of team workouts before returning for joint practices with the Denver Broncos. He suffered an apparent setback and was placed on injured reserve before the opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp has indicated that he is ready to go without limitations, McVay said.

“He’s put in a lot of work behind the scenes,” McVay said, adding, “He said he’s feeling really good. I trust him. He’s a guy that really knows his body really well. ... There will be an ongoing dialogue.

“We want to be as smart as we kind of ramp up his workload through the course of the week with the goal of him being ready to go. We’ll see exactly what that looks like as the week progresses.”

During Kupp's absence, rookie Puka Nacua has produced a record-breaking start. He has 39 catches for 501 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in the Rams' 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday in Indianapolis.

Working Kupp back into the offense is a good problem to have, McVay said.

"It's a fun thing to be able to kind of work through," McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who suffered a hip injury against the Colts, received treatment after the game to reduce swelling and will not be limited, McVay said.

“We’re not going to be running a lot of zone-read or anything like that,” McVay quipped. “So he’ll be in good shape.”

Rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis also is scheduled to practice for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.