Rams cut kicker Mason Crosby one week after signing him

Mason Crosby’s time with the Rams did not last long.

A week after signing the 16-year veteran kicker to the practice squad, ostensibly to replace rookie Lucas Havrisik, the Rams cut Crosby on Tuesday.

Havrisik weathered the signing of Crosby and responded by kicking three field goals in wet conditions during the Rams’ 37-31 overtime defeat by the Baltimore Ravens. Havrisik made kicks from 27 and 51 yards before kicking a 36-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.

The Rams on Tuesday also signed long snapper Carson Tinker to replace Alex Ward, who was put on injured reserve because of a neck injury against the Ravens. Tight end Hunter Long also was put on injured reserve because of a season-ending knee injury.

The Rams (6-7) play the Washington Commanders (4-9) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Havrisik said he continued to prepare as a starter even after the Rams signed the 39-year-old Crosby, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

“To me, I just try to take it all the same because you never know what’s going to happen,” Havrisik said after the game. “You take every week the same and approach every week the same and just continue to put in the work with the same routine, so nothing really changes in your head.”

Coach Sean McVay complimented Havrisik for the way he responded to the challenge presented by Crosby.

“He just continued to handle that situation like a pro's pro,” McVay said Monday. “He kicked really well throughout the week and earned the right to be up and active for us on game day and then I thought he delivered in a big way and I think that says a lot about a young guy.

“It's easy when things are going well, but when you have a little bit of a challenge, how do you respond? ... That's a true testament to the mental toughness that he has.”

Havrisik has made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts since replacing Brett Maher.

