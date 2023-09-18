Rams kick meaningless field goal to cover spread in 30-23 loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams made underdog bettors extremely happy on Sunday.

Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired in a 30-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The meaningless field goal was anything but meaningless to anyone who bet the spread. The 49ers closed as 7.5-point favorites at kickoff. If you took the 49ers, the Rams’ field goal cost you. If you bet the Rams, you were extremely happy.

Like I, Sean McVay also took the Rams +7 pic.twitter.com/yOh9wSJzme — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 17, 2023

The Rams’ final drive of the game turned out to be quite important to bettors after the 49ers went up 30-20 with 2:59 to go on Jake Moody’s short field goal. The Rams got the ball with 1:34 to go and embarked on a last-ditch 11-play drive that inched its way down the field for 50 yards.

There’s no telling if Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay knew what the spread was before he called for a field goal as time expired. Even if he did, you can’t blame him for wanting to make the final margin as small as possible.

The Rams led 17-10 in the first half before the 49ers tied the game on a 1-yard run by Brock Purdy as time expired in the second quarter. The 49ers then scored 10 straight to take a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter after Deebo Samuel scored on an 11-yard run.

Purdy finished the game with 206 passing yards while RB Christian McCaffrey had 20 carries for 116 yards and a score. Rams QB Matthew Stafford was 34-of-55 passing for 307 yards, a TD and two interceptions while RB Kyren Williams rushed 14 times for 52 yards and a TD after Cam Akers was listed as a healthy inactive before the game.

Puka Nacua — everyone’s favorite fantasy football league pickup after his big game in Week 1 — continued to be the Rams’ No. 1 receiver with Cooper Kupp sidelined with a hamstring injury. Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards.