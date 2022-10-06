Should the Rams' Bobby Wagner have hit the protester at Levi’s Stadium? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Charles Mcdonald discuss the big hit that took place on the field, but not during the game at Levi’s Stadium last Monday night. The fan who ran across the playing surface with a pink smoke bomb filed a police report claiming assault at the hands of Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Was Wagner out of line? Or did the fan make that a possible consequence by running onto an NFL playing field during a game? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.