Rams blank Western Hills in home opener

Sep. 2—MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells, in its home opener of the 2023 season, jumped out to a dominating lead over Western Hills Friday, and never looked back in the 36-0 victory.

"We worked on starting fast and we definitely did that tonight," Ram head coach Cody Worrell said. "Then in the second quarter, we let off the gas a little bit with stupid penalties and some mental mistakes.

"In my mind, we still haven't played a four-quarter game yet and that's the next thing we've got to do if we want to beat Benbrook."

Mineral Wells' offense started the game with a bang, as running back Jose Garcia found a hole to break free for 45 yards before being tackled in Western Hills territory.

Quarterback Owen Gadd connected with Jaidun Fisher on a short pass to set up Jovan Ramirez's touchdown run that put the Rams up 7-0 with under eight minutes in the first.

The Cougars found some momentum of their own, making their way to the Mineral Wells 10-yard-line, but the defense snuffed out the threat, as Deshaun Davis came up with a fumble recovery.

Moments later, the Rams capitalized when Gadd found Preztynn Harrison for a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Both Gadd and Harrison, returning to play in his first game after an injury, shined on the field, connecting for two more scores in the third quarter.

"I'm really proud of our quarterback, he had a heck of a game," Worrell said. "And Preztynn, this was a good welcome back for him."

The Rams tacked on their third score of the game to open up the second quarter, after another strip and fumble recovery from Western Hills. Gadd found tight end Brandon Paul from 25 yards out and the kick after made it 22-0.

After a defensive stop, the Rams took the ball all the way to the Cougar 1-yard-line, poised to pounce once again. A fumble, however, was recovered by Western Hills.

Mineral Wells opened up the third with another Gadd-Harrison connection, as the senior quarterback threaded a small window to find the junior receiver in the right corner of the end zone.

A few minutes later, the two had their final connection, and the game's final score, to close out the third, 36-0.

Worrell, who is 2-0 as the new head of Mineral Wells football, said he's happy with the record but knows his team can accomplish more.

"I do feel that we got better this week, and [tonight] was a testament because [Western Hills] is a good ball club, very athletic," he said. "We've got to get back to blocking correctly, and ball security will be something we'll harp on this week."

The Rams travel to Benbrook Friday for a nondistrict contest.